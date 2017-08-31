© Ruptly
A plane was filmed landing in the Russian city of Sochi with three tornadoes right behind it. Up to twelve tornadoes were spotted off the coast on the same day, and it is the second week in a row that the columns have ripped through the Black Sea.


Witnesses posted the awe-inspiring video on Russian social network Vkontakte on Tuesday.

And here is a glimpse of just how menacing the tornadoes looked from the air.

Nine flights were delayed due to harsh weather in the area, with other planes being diverted to airports in the nearby Russian cities of Anapa and Krasnodar, according to local newspaper Sochi Express.

On that same day witnesses spotted multiple tornadoes several kilometers off the coast. Up to 12 columns were seen heading to the city according to local news sources.