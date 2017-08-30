© Vanuatu Meteorology and Geohazards Department



The Geohazards Department said it had recorded drastic changes in the volcano's activity and had increased the alert level for Ambrym from two to three.It said it was very important that communities, villages, visitors and travel agencies seriously consider this information to avoid volcanic projectiles, gases, ashes and other geo-thermal hazards.The department said it was monitoring the volcano closely and would provide more information to the public when necessary.