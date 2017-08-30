© Vanuatu Meteorology and Geohazards Department
he danger zones around the Ambrym Volcano on the 30th of August 2017
The Geohazards Department said it had recorded drastic changes in the volcano's activity and had increased the alert level for Ambrym from two to three.

The department said there was a possibility the increased activity would result in a minor eruption and it strongly reccomended all visitors keep a distance of at least two kilometres from the Benbow crater and three kilometres from the Marum crater.

It said it was very important that communities, villages, visitors and travel agencies seriously consider this information to avoid volcanic projectiles, gases, ashes and other geo-thermal hazards.

The department said it was monitoring the volcano closely and would provide more information to the public when necessary.