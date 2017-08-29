Society's Child
Berkley mayor member of 'anti-fascist' social media group that helped organized city riots
Tom Ciccotta
Breitbart
Tue, 29 Aug 2017 20:01 UTC
Berkley Mayor Jesse Arreguin was revealed to be a member of the anti-fascist group, By Any Means Necessary (BAMN), on Facebook. BAMN orchestrated the violence that shut down a scheduled lecture at UC Berkeley featuring Milo Yiannopoulos in early 2017. Arreguin is allegedly also friends with BAMN leader, Yvette Felarca, on Facebook.
They were also involved in the violent clashes earlier this month.
Felarca defended the violence that occurred ahead of Yiannopoulos' scheduled event in a local television interview following the riots.
BAMN was investigated for engaging in terrorist activities in 2005 by the FBI. In 2009, the Department of Defense classified the group's activities as "low-level terrorism." In June 2016, BAMN led a violent counter-protest outside a white nationalist rally that resulted in ten people being hospitalized with stab wounds.
Often described as a "militant left-wing" activist group, BAMN frequently engages in violent forms of protests. A Berkeley newspaper noted in 2001 that the group was a front for an "an obscure Detroit-based Trotskyist political party called the Revolutionary Workers League."
Breitbart News has reached out to Mayor Arreguin for comment.
Reader Comments
fascism is a form of radical authoritarian nationalism, characterized by dictatorial power, forcible suppression of opposition, and control of industry and commerce,
antifa wants to save the united states nation from violence, hatred, and bigotry. If you do not agree with everything they want you to (authoritarianism) they will try and destroy your reputation, your business, and potentially your life.
antifa and the likes assault free speech and the expression of opinions other than theirs, usually resorting to starting violence against people whom they do not agree with. This is suppression of opposition or dissent.
antifa and the likes want to control industry and commerce to save us from global warming and the 1%ers. They honestly want to completely control industry and on top of that, people's personal wealth.
antifa and the likes also want to redistribute the wealth of the so-called 1%ers in a manner that is more congruent with their communist- socialist beliefs.
To wrap up, the ENTIRE antifa movement has categorically and definitively become a fascist movement itself. In America there are now neo-fascists trying to project the imagery of fascists or nazis onto anyone whom they do not agree as a degree of public shaming.
The new face of fascism in america and abroad has unfortunately has become an ever growing quagmire of people too ignorant to even realize they are the problem they are trying to solve. There is no where left to go but downhill quickly.
