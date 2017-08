Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguin is a member of the anti-fascist Facebook group, By Any Means Necessary, which orchestrated the riots that occurred ahead of a scheduled lecture by Milo Yiannopoulos.They were also involved in the violent clashes earlier this month Felarca defended the violence that occurred ahead of Yiannopoulos' scheduled event in a local television interview following the riots.In June 2016, BAMN led a violent counter-protest outside a white nationalist rally that resulted in ten people being hospitalized with stab wounds.Often described as a "militant left-wing" activist group, BAMN frequently engages in violent forms of protests. A Berkeley newspaper noted in 2001 that the group was a front for an "an obscure Detroit-based Trotskyist political party called the Revolutionary Workers League."Breitbart News has reached out to Mayor Arreguin for comment.