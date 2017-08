The new "Red Scare" and its impact on the flow of information

The dangerous over-reach of the "Pompeo doctrine" and the IAA

Yet, the most clear and present danger to all journalists, if this bill is passed, could lie in reporting on information provided by WikiLeaks - or by any other organization the U.S. government decrees to be exempt from the First Amendment.

the U.S. government is no longer willing to tolerate the publication of information that is at odds with its officially-supplied narrative

having adopted that very position in the Intelligence Authorization Act (IAA) it approved last month.WikiLeaks' editor-in-chief, Julian Assange, has slammed the Senate bill as an attempt to legislate what he termed WikiLeaks has been under U.S. investigation since 2010 but the U.S. has failed to formally charge anyone in the organization for its role in leaking State and Defense Department documents.However, WikiLeaks' source in this case, Chelsea Manning, was convicted in 2013 and was only recently released from prison after receiving a pardon from President Barack Obama in January of this year. WikiLeaks came under scrutiny once again last year during the presidential election after publishing emails considered damaging to the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.If passed, for instance, the bill will call upon Dan Coats, the Director of National Intelligence, toMieke Eoyang, a former House intelligence committee senior staffer, told the Daily Beast that such measures willOf course there are strong reasons to believe that the Russian "threat" has been overblown by the American political class. In particular, Russia's alleged interference in the 2016 election - especiallyHowever, this information has proven to befor many U.S. politicians and corporate media outlets.The committee passed the bill by a vote of 14 to 1, the lone dissenter being Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR). Sen. Wyden specifically identified the inclusion of the WikiLeaks provision in the bill as his sole reason for voting against it. In a press release , he stated that "The language in the bill suggesting that the U.S. government has some unstated course of action against 'non-state hostile intelligence services' is equally troubling" as itHe added thatIn an interview with The Washington Times , Assange stated that "WikiLeaks, like many serious media organizations, has confidential sources in the U.S. government. Media organizations develop and protect sources. So do intelligence agencies. But to use this to suggest, as the 'Pompeo doctrine' does, that media organizations are 'non-state intelligence services' is absurd."Assange, continuing, stated that such an extrapolation "is equivalent to suggesting that the CIA is a media organization. Publishers publish what they obtain. Intelligence agencies do not. At their best, media organizations publish boldly and accurately and do not hide what they discover from the public. In contrast, intelligence agencies conceal information and spread propaganda."Most thought- and concern-provoking, however, were Assange's statements regarding the potential implications of Congress declaring a media organization to be a "non-state hostile spy service." Assange argued the importance of considering "where other media outlets lay on this spectrum.Indeed, central to the "Pompeo doctrine" isDuring his speech in April, Pompeo stated that "we have to recognize thatHe later stated, during a subsequent Q&A, that "Julian Assange has no First Amendment privileges" because he is not a U.S. citizen.As journalist Glenn Greenwald noted at the time, "the notion that WikiLeaks has no free press rights because Assange is a foreigner is both wrong and dangerous" - andAs Attorney General Jeff Sessions stated in April , however, Assange's arrest is a "top priority" for the U.S. government, a fact that will likely remain unchanged regardless of the fate of the IAA.For instance, in 2010, then-Senator Joe Lieberman and former Bush Attorney General Mike Mukasey made the case that The New York Times should be prosecuted merely for publishing and reporting on leaked documents made available by WikiLeaks. Their legal argument was based on the grounds that no meaningful distinction could be made between the Times and WikiLeaks.Seven years later, with the censorship of independent media like WikiLeaks already well under way The Intelligence Authorization Act - if passed - will not only do grave damage to the First Amendment and the freedom of the press, but will also