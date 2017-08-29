Over the weekend at UC Berekely Antifa rioters showed up and engaged in violent beat downs against who they perceived as "neo-Nazi" opponents, which included assaulting members of the media.
The Washington Post took notice, reporting "Black-clad antifa attack peaceful right wing demonstrators in Berkeley."
Their faces hidden behind black bandannas and hoodies, about 100 anarchists and antifa- "anti-fascist" - members barreled into a protest Sunday afternoon in Berkeley's Martin Luther King Jr. Civic Center Park.It seems, ladies and gentlemen, liberal media has finally found another side to the violent protests and riots we've seen around the country in the wake of Charlottesville.
Jumping over plastic and concrete barriers, the group melted into a larger crowd of around 2,000 that had marched peacefully throughout the sunny afternoon for a "Rally Against Hate" gathering.
Shortly after, violence began to flare. A pepper-spray-wielding Trump supporter was smacked to the ground with homemade shields. Another was attacked by five black-clad antifa members, each windmilling kicks and punches into a man desperately trying to protect himself. A conservative group leader retreated for safety behind a line of riot police as marchers chucked water bottles, shot off pepper spray and screamed, "Fascist go home!"
Just a week ago, the same newspaper published an op-ed under the headline "Why the American left gave up on political violence." CNN ran with "[Antifa] Activists seek peace through violence," and then quietly changed the headline after backlash.
Over the weekend, Dartmouth University Professor Mark Bray defended Antifa's violence as justified. His argument? They claim to fight white supremacy and therefore their cause is just.
There's just one major problem. Antifa allegedly beat a man into a coma over the weekend after claiming he was a neo-Nazi. He isn't.
Man walking to grocery store in Berkeley mistaken for being a Nazi is beaten into a coma. pic.twitter.com/pFpHhSKasiThere are numerous examples of Antifa members going after journalists and peaceful protestors, yet they've been protected by the liberal media machine and their political allies for years under the guise of "fighting white supremacy." When will the left roundly condemn Antifa at the highest levels of political power? When will liberal reporters demand leaders like Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and Barack Obama take a stand against this hate filled wing of their political spectrum?
- Hector Morenco (@hectormorenco) August 27, 2017
Conservatives have repeatedly condemned the alt-right, it's long past time for progressives to do the same with the alt-left.
