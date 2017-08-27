© USGS
An undersea earthquake measuring 6.6 magnitude struck off Papua New Guinea's north-east coast on Sunday (Aug 27), but there was no tsunami threat, said the Hawaii-based Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre.

The quake struck at a shallow depth of 10km just off Papua New Guinea's Manus Island, said the centre.

Source: Reuters