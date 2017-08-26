© Tony Waldron



It appears UFOs could be roaming our Macarthur skies, with a Bradbury resident appealing for support after sighting three unidentified flying objects on Sunday night.The UFO spotter, who did not wish to be named, said he saw the UFOs through his kitchen window as he was cooking dinner.," he said. "It wasn't very high up, probably between 500 to 1000 metres.""The object came from a south to north direction and was four to eight metres high."My father thought it was eight feet wide and it hovered for close to 30 seconds."The resident said he has sighted 17 different UFOs in his lifetime, including 15 sightings in the Campbelltown region.In the past, residents have reported UFO sightings in the skies over several Macarthur region suburbs including Mt Annan, Minto and Elderslie.UFO and Paranormal Research Society of Australia president Larraine Cilia said the Campbelltown region was a regular home to UFO sightings."I am not surprised to hear of a UFO sighting in Bradbury," she said."We get reports of sightings all the time as we are based in Campbelltown. A UFO was reported in Claymore only a couple of months ago."On the recent Bradbury sighting, Ms Cilia said all options would have to be ruled out to confidently declare it was a UFO."I hate to say it but we would have to rule out completely it was man-made," she said."If you do see an aircraft or balloon in the sky, you immediately know what it is. When the brain computes it is something unusual and we don't know what it is, it is a good chance it could be an UFO."Ms Cilia said it was great to hear people were still looking for UFOs, with global sightings increasing in recent years due to improved photo and video technology.