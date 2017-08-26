Millions of stargazers tried to get the perfect view of the stunning phenomenon, including YouTube user Cinema Seven.
He was recording the eclipse in Yakima, Washington, when he spotted what appeared to be bright orbs in the distance.
"There's some lights over there - I don't know what we're seeing," he says.
"Holy f***, I've never seen anything like this before."
As he films, the two objects seem to flash and pulsate before eventually disappearing.
"What is that? Oh my god this is really scary, what could it be?" the startled man asks.
"Why do they keep disappearing?"
Thousands of people have watched the clip since it was posted, with people quick to offer their own views on what the objects actually were.
"Surely the clearest sign yet that aliens exist?" one wrote.
Another commented: "I saw those as well during the solar eclipse!"
But a third suggested: "These are clearly just planes."
