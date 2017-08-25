© AFP
This screengrab shows police officials and a soldier looking at a man on the pavement in the city centre of Brussels on August 25, 2017, where a man is alleged to have attacked soldiers with a knife and was shot.
A knife wielding man has been shot in the center of the Belgian capital of Brussels after attacking a group of soldiers, Belgian prosecutors said.

The incident took place about 20:15 local time (18:15 GMT). Belgian prosecutors said that the attacker is alive but in critical condition.

The soldiers were lightly wounded in the attack. One was cut in the face, while the other suffered an injury to the hand.

"With the identity that we currently have it is a 30-year-old man who is not known for terrorist activities," a spokeswoman for the prosecution service said.


The attacker was known to police for his earlier involvement in "minor offenses," according to Flemish broadcaster VRT.


According to RTBF, the attacker was a Somalian man, who shouted "Allahu Akbar" during his assault.


Large numbers of police officers were deployed to the scene, which was cordoned off. The mayor of Brussels and the federal prosecutor also arrived at the scene.

The Belgian Prime Minister, Charles Michel, expressed "all our support to our soldiers" in a Twitter post. "Our security services stay vigilant and we monitor the situation closely," he said.