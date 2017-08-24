© Margaret McLaughlin



Serious questions have been asked over the response of authorities to severe floods that devastated the north west.Millions of pounds worth of damage was caused to homes, roads and businessesSome farmers also lost sheep during the flooding.The north's Department of Infrastructure has pledged financial support for home owners affected.Politicians including DUP leader Arlene Foster, Sinn Féin Foyle MP Elisha McCallion and Dublin cabinet minister Kevin Moran travelled to assess the damage.Around 20 families in two estates in Burnfoot, Co Donegal, have been left homeless after their properties were severely damaged by flood water and raw sewage.Several people were lucky to escape injury yesterday when a main road in the village of Drumahoe, outside Derry, collapsed.Workmen and several other people were walking on the road when a section crumbled.Major clean-up operations went on throughout yesterday as householders tried to come to terms with the extent of the damage.There was anger that better preparations had not been made, despite the Met Office issuing a "yellow warning" for rain earlier in the week.SDLP assembly member Mark H Durkan called for a complete review of flood preparations."It was painfully clear that agencies were not properly prepared or equipped for what happened and that's not to take away in any way from the heroic and courageous work of workers on the ground," he said."We must look at ways of improving preparations for such storms."Sinn Féin's leader in the north, Michelle O'Neill, said the clean-up would require a "robust and concerted approach across several different government departments"."Clearly questions need to be answered about the state of preparedness and the response of some statutory agencies," she added."Both businesses and residents will be counting the cost of the floods," he said."It is essential that those affected receive help and support in the coming days and weeks."Fianna Fáil TD Eugene Murphy said the Irish Government needs to come up with a new approach to deal with extreme weather conditions."There needs to be a more coordinated strategy in place involving the local authorities and the civil defence to manage these situations when they arise," he said.