Puppet Masters
Death of Russian ambassador to Sudan confirmed
Source
Wed, 23 Aug 2017 21:25 UTC
Employees of the embassy discovered Shirinsky at his residence around 6pm local time, the press secretary of the Sudan mission, Sergey Konyashin, told RT.
The diplomat, who was 62 years old, appeared to have symptoms consistent with a serious heart seizure, Konyashin said, adding that doctors were immediately called to the scene, but were unable to save his life.
The diplomat's body was taken to a morgue in a Khartoum hospital, the spokesman said, adding that procedures are now in place to arrange for its return to Russia.
Sudan's Foreign Ministry has released an official statement, expressing condolences.
"We mourn the death of Ambassador Mirgayas Shirinsky, who made friendly and sincere efforts to develop privileged relations between the two countries and their people in various spheres," the statement from the North African state says.
Shirinsky entered diplomatic service in 1977. In the early 1990s, he served as minister-counsellor at Russia's embassy in Yemen, and was later appointed consul general to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia. From 2006 to 2013, he served as ambassador to Rwanda in East Africa, and then, from December 2013, was Russia's envoy to Sudan.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Flashback: 20 reasons why NAFTA is destroying the economy
- Israel demolishes three Palestinian schools in West Bank days before reopening
- Death of Russian ambassador to Sudan confirmed
- U.S. Navy collisions piling up: Are GPS systems being hacked?
- New Russian MiG interceptor will be able to operate in space at Mach 4 speed
- Rock concert canceled in Rotterdam over terrorist threat after Spanish van with gas bottles found nearby
- Govt buried report prior to vote showing terrorism, crime and illegal migration will increase after Brexit
- Philip Giraldi: Who did what to whom at Charlottlesville?
- Why the surprise about North Korea's resistance?
- Top Russian golfer arrested for beheading mother with kitchen knife
- 'Assad killing his own people' lie exposed as hundreds of thousands of refugees return to Syrian govt-liberated territory
- Large sinkhole closes road in Lynchburg, Virginia
- SIGAR watchdog: USAID spent $160mn on failed e-payments program for Afghanistan
- Six dead as Typhoon Hato smashes into Macau and Hong Kong
- Freedom for the speech we hate
- Syria and Lebanon in epic battle against ISIS terrorists
- Flashback: Is Putin rebuilding Russia according to Solzhenitsyn's design?
- 'We are all Americans': Native Americans fought for both Union and Confederacy during US Civil War
- Foreign ministry: 'No doubt' US will try to meddle in 2018 Russian presidential election
- Petition calls on WH to recognize Antifa as terrorists - UPDATE: Petition passes 100k signatures required for White House response, now has 277k
- Flashback: 20 reasons why NAFTA is destroying the economy
- Death of Russian ambassador to Sudan confirmed
- U.S. Navy collisions piling up: Are GPS systems being hacked?
- Govt buried report prior to vote showing terrorism, crime and illegal migration will increase after Brexit
- 'Assad killing his own people' lie exposed as hundreds of thousands of refugees return to Syrian govt-liberated territory
- Freedom for the speech we hate
- Syria and Lebanon in epic battle against ISIS terrorists
- Flashback: Is Putin rebuilding Russia according to Solzhenitsyn's design?
- Foreign ministry: 'No doubt' US will try to meddle in 2018 Russian presidential election
- Petition calls on WH to recognize Antifa as terrorists - UPDATE: Petition passes 100k signatures required for White House response, now has 277k
- As Russia-gate story stalls, cue Trump neo-Nazi scandal
- China desires Russia's 'unique technologies' to build new nuclear power plant
- Soft coup succeeds? Wall Street and military-industrial complex run US Presidency
- The untrustworthy U.S. - Case XXXIV: Trump cheats on China sanction deal
- Activating Plan B: Likud party member sez 'Israeli flag will be raised in independent Kurdistan'
- Poroshenko proposes new cease-fire at start of school year, everyone is happy
- World's most expensive summer holiday: Saudi King Salman's $100 million Moroccan vacation
- Pepe Escobar: Afghanistan, Korea and the never ending war trap
- Kim Jong-un wants to produce more rocket engines and warhead tips after US lauds Pyongyang's restraint
- Russia's concern over American eavesdropping leads to plans to minimize foreign internet exchange points
- Israel demolishes three Palestinian schools in West Bank days before reopening
- Rock concert canceled in Rotterdam over terrorist threat after Spanish van with gas bottles found nearby
- Philip Giraldi: Who did what to whom at Charlottlesville?
- Why the surprise about North Korea's resistance?
- Top Russian golfer arrested for beheading mother with kitchen knife
- SIGAR watchdog: USAID spent $160mn on failed e-payments program for Afghanistan
- Boat carrying 70 people sinks in Brazil, at least 11 confirmed dead with dozens still missing
- Cape Cod beaches close after shark attacks seal just feet from shore
- Winter is coming: Financial analysts warn that global markets will soon see a downturn
- Trump's 'America first' voter base unhappy with his flip-flop Afghanistan speech
- UK MP proposes women-only train cars to combat sexual assaults
- Quarter of Brexit voters feel they were 'misled' by Leave campaign, poll finds
- Cops take down a 61 y.o. man for singing a Beach Boys song in public
- Witness to RT: US-led airstrikes in Raqqa directly targeted homes as kids were playing outside
- Video of teenage gang sexually assaulting female bus passenger sparks outrage in Morocco
- The left embraces Antifa, America's anti-free speech 'Taliban'
- ESPN pulls sportscaster named Robert Lee from Virginia football game because he shares name with Confederate general
- Sott Exclusive: Beyond Islamophobia: The Truth About Salafism and Jihadism
- Despicable: Catholic Church & UK Govt say kids "consented" to sexual abuse - in order to avoid having to give monetary compensation
- Yemen's Red Crescent reports airstrikes on Yemen hotel kill 35 people
- 'We are all Americans': Native Americans fought for both Union and Confederacy during US Civil War
- Letter comes to light from Queen Elizabeth about Princess Diana's death
- New Princess Diana documentary reveals Queen tried to shield William and Harry from public hysteria after Diana's death
- 70th Anniversary of India-Pakistan Partition: Tragic Lessons for Humanity
- The Lincoln Myth: Ideological cornerstone of the America Empire
- Secret tape of Princess Diana's close friendship with George Michael during troubled marriage
- Wreckage of WWII warship USS Indianapolis found in the Philippine Sea
- A demon ate the sun: Myths and superstitions inspired by solar eclipses
- Oldest examples depicting 'tree of life' motifs unearthed in Domuztepe Mound, Turkey
- Why Eclipses Frightened Ancient Civilizations And How They Responded To Them
- Discovery: Three ancient tombs in Egypt
- Archaeoacoustics: How the science of sound helps us understand ancient cultures
- New docs reveal Kissinger's 'secret deal' led to Japan allowing US nuclear weapons on Okinawa
- 106-year-old fruitcake found in historic Antarctic expedition hut - might still be good
- Stone slab uncovered in Spain with symbols no one can read
- 4500-year-old grave of Siberian noblewoman has links to Native Americans
- Evidence etched in stone: A compelling argument for lost high tech in ancient Egypt
- 72 Years Ago Today The US Carried Out The Worst Terrorist Attack In The History Of The World
- Researchers discover prehistoric Britons ate humans and carved patterns into their bones
- The dogfather: Modern domestic dogs traced back to genetic split from wolves up to 40,000 years ago
- New Russian MiG interceptor will be able to operate in space at Mach 4 speed
- Scientists: Asteroid that killed dinosaurs led to endless night and 18-month winter
- Mysterious microbe discovered in Antarctic may hold keys to puzzle of evolution
- Scientists successfully hack into brain remotely, allowing them to control body movements
- Cybersecurity firm warns most consumer robots are dangerously easy to hack and can be turned into bugging devices
- Iceland: Photos show North American and European tectonic plates pulling apart
- Elon Musk leads group calling for the ban of killer robots
- Eclipse will send temperatures tumbling as day turns to night
- Siberian 'cyber-doctor' has 6 microchips implanted as a multi-functional gadget
- How to build your own solar eclipse viewer
- A forest is much more than what you see: Trees talk to each other & recognize their offspring
- New types of human brain cells found in quest for understanding its development & why things go wrong
- 5 things to know about the upcoming solar eclipse
- Scientists discover method of 3-D printing stem cells to recreate complex living tissue
- Largest space rock ever spotted in close proximity to earth will swing by our planet in September
- Stunning aurora blooms over Earth captured in astronaut footage (VIDEO)
- Tiny robotic micromotors transporting antibiotics have cured bacterial infections in mice
- Scientists reveal alien life may be even more elusive than we thought
- The key discoveries from NASA's Cassini Saturn mission
- Peanuts allergy breakthrough reported by Australian researchers
- Large sinkhole closes road in Lynchburg, Virginia
- Six dead as Typhoon Hato smashes into Macau and Hong Kong
- Atacama desert in Chile erupts in floral beauty after unexpected rain falls in driest place on Earth
- Thousands of millipedes appear outside a subway station in Hangzhou, China
- Dozens of wildfires break out along the Adriatic coast of Croatia
- Eruption at Popocatépetl volcano, Mexico
- Lightning bolt kills 2 and injures 25 in Savar, Bangladesh
- Receding ocean, huge waves and lenticular 'fireball' cloud in South America
- Human mood & DNA changes with 19% increasing cosmic rays in Solar Cycle 25
- Irregular waterspout spotted on Black Sea near Sochi, Russia
- Update: Death toll in the Democratic Republic of Congo landslide increases to 200
- Update: 24 million affected by floods in Nepal, Bangladesh and India; over 750 dead
- Wildfires in British Columbia combine to create province's largest blaze; 130 kilometres wide
- Forklift driver injured after sinkhole opens up under sidewalk in downtown St. Louis, Missouri
- 'Historic' flash floods in Kansas City leave many people stranded
- Terrifying footage shows powerful tornado destroying houses and tossing cars in the air in Nenjiang, China
- Update: Bihar flooding death toll increases to 304 in India; situation grim in Uttar Pradesh
- Another whale dies on the coast of Belize
- At least 2 killed, 25 injured after shallow M3.6 earthquake hits Italian island of Ischia
- Major snowfall hits South Africa
- Large meteor fireball filmed over Krugersdorp, South Africa
- Meteor fireball recorded over Morocco
- Night sky meteor fireball stuns residents of Warwick, Australia
- Meteor fireball streaks over Southern California
- Meteor fireball flies over central Florida
- Asteroid Florence to sweep past Earth on September 1st
- Homeowner who heard a loud bang discovers a 15-inch wide blazing crater in his garden in Appling, Georgia
- Experts: Loud bang over Weston, UK may have been comet or asteroid
- Meteor fireball lights up the skies over western Washington State
- Meteor fireball fragments over southern France
- Orange meteor fireball shocks skywatchers in New South Wales
- Meteorite crashes into field in Rajasthan, India
- Meteor fireball explodes over Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico
- Meteor lights up night sky over Canadian province of British Columbia
- Dashcam captures meteor fireball flying over Ekaterinburg, Russia
- And another: 'Amazing' meteor fireball recorded over Cordoba, Spain
- Stunning meteor fireball seen over Madrid, Spain
- Meteor fireball flies over Andalusia, Spain
- Slow meteor fireball recorded over Mediterranean Sea
- Astronomers detect space rock 3 days after it passes close to Earth
- End of Polio and Ebola? Scientists may be close to developing groundbreaking vaccine using plants
- Exploratory study finds marijuana use tied to increased risk of hypertension
- Monsanto wants WHO to be investigated after it finds glyphosate is carcinogenic
- Stop claiming alcohol is good for you when it's not
- New study links increased breast cancer risk in women exposed to light at night
- 17 signs you may be dealing with a mold illness
- The long, forgotten history of vaccine disasters
- Born without a vagina: Woman speaks about her rare condition
- Can you really go blind from looking at a solar eclipse?
- The Brave New World of Electroceuticals
- Women with eating disorders more likely to be convicted of theft
- Not spring water after all? Lawsuit filed against Poland Spring for bottling purified groundwater
- The fallacy of "safe" levels of mercury & lead
- Glyphosate in your cup of tea?
- The teen drug overdose rate is rising again
- Mercury Policy Project - treaty designed to foster a simultaneous reduction in global mercury demand & supply
- Q & A on the enormous lies of vaccination
- How arsenic is poisoning Bangladesh
- The many uses of Diatomaceous Earth
- All about cultivating cabbage
- How smart phones make today's teens unhappy & cause dramatic shifts in behavior
- Which spouse's happiness is most important for marital satisfaction?
- The importance of finding common ground and empathy in a hardening world
- Making American parenting great again
- Keeping your head when many Americans are rapidly descending into madness
- Study finds that optimism often leads people to inaction
- Human thought and water
- Reality creation? Manipulating the mass mind & attention
- Emotional intelligence in the workplace: Business leaders weigh in on what makes an exceptional employee
- Even atheists view non-believers as less moral
- The sleeping brain can learn during REM sleep
- Researchers probe the biology of transgender identity - no irrefutable conclusions found yet
- New study says women have more active brains than men
- iGen life: Have smartphones destroyed a generation?
- Neuroplasticity: The behavioral power to change your brain
- The most important question: What do you really want out of life?
- PTSD and trauma: When mindfulness isn't the best approach
- Expand your set of mental models: How to train your brain to think in new ways
- The face-name effect: Do you look like your name?
- 'You spot it, you got it': I am the reason my husband infuriates me
- Nuclear war nightmares and Mothman sightings - A warning of future events?
- Golfer posts image of animal resembling famed 'Chupacabra'
- Book review: UFOs and Government - A Historical Inquiry
- UFO whizzes through DC 65 years after famous Capitol Building UFO event
- John Keel's Long Island File: Gin Rummy, an Alien Baby, and Passwords
- Argentina: The 1968 UFO fly-by over José Marmol
- What's that? Mystery figure filmed 'stalking paranormal researchers' near Stonehenge
- Costa Rica: UFO recorded by pilot
- Large number of bizarre "airship incidents" occur in 1907, Tennessee
- The rise and fall of the Gargouille: A lethal water-spurting dragon from the Seine
- Spain: Man spies gargoyle-like creature flying through the air
- Surveillance camera reveals 'ghostly mist' surrounding famous Texas haunted hotel
- People baffled by mysterious rectangular light in the sky over Jinan, China
- Witness captures video of strange object in the sky
- Mysterious people who drove off the face of the Earth never to be seen again
- BC residents puzzled by UFO bright lights that "defy physics"
- Witness in Georgia claims to have seen 'massive' metallic triangular UFO in 2008
- Argentina's plague of goblins
- Large dark being seen gliding over Elgin, Illinois
- Huge crop circle draws visitors - Farmer asking £2 donations to cover cost
- Nation rallies around Ronald McDonald statue that embodies country's true heritage
- Authorities advise on possible "Lizard Man" and "Bigfoot" sightings during solar eclipse
- UK aircraft carriers named after Royal Family because they're a huge waste of money
- Credible US intel warns that North Korea may be in possession of a Godzilla
- 'Yar argoin tew farst': Village updates road signs so locals can understand them
- Cats busy celebrating Human Slave Day!
- Save the universe from alien infection! NASA seeks Planetary Protection Officer
- Leaked photos link Corbyn to known international terrorist
- Put a lid on it! Curious cockatoo shuts cheeky cat inside basket after she takes a swipe at her
- Fifty Shades of Cray? Twitterverse suggests more appropriate titles for Hillary's new memoir
- This is for Boaty: Swedish railway company accepts public vote to name new train 'Trainy McTrainface'
- 'Robot drowned': Twitter baffled by robot 'suicide' (PHOTOS)
- Golden retriever rescues drowning fawn off Long Island beach
- New NATO flag to better capture its diverse values?
- Owners shocked when family dog gives birth to mint green puppy
- Captured ISIS' fleet of high-tech Ukrainian tanks now on display in Mosul
- Melania Trump outs herself as a Russian secret agent
- 'OMG' - Child portion fish & chips coming your way due to climate change!
- Climate change obsession syndrome - Earth could face attack of flying pigs!
- Aliens influencing global politics? Massive crop circle of Putin appears in Italian field (VIDEO)
Quote of the Day
For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.
~ Ephesians 6:12
Recent Comments
I wonder... Is there an ocean going equivalent to Boston Brakes out there? Pretty sure the airlines have one.
Whoa! Perhaps they will unveil their alleged possession of scalar technology and Tesla tech?
"The only good fascist is a dead one". Strictly speaking, the only fascist is a dead one. Between the new left buttock and the new right buttock...
Great article. Like the Indians, every nation in the world has now come to know that the solemn promises of the United States are not worth a...
How about Columbus? And lets rename everything that even remotely sounds like his name. I mean the ESPN sports broadcaster just got censored...
Death of Russian ambassador to Sudan confirmedRussia's envoy to Sudan, Mirgayas Shirinsky, has died in the capital, Khartoum, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Wednesday evening, confirming earlier reports that the diplomat was found dead....