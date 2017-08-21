Puppet Masters
Petition calls on WH to recognize Antifa as terrorists, over 35K signatures - UPDATE: Petition reached 100k signatures required for White House response
Sat, 19 Aug 2017 18:24 UTC
petition was started Thursday, and by Saturday, had garnered over 35,000 signatures. The White House is obliged to review the initiative if it reaches the benchmark of 100,000 signees by September 16 - within the 30 day period.
The author of the petition said anti-fascists should be recognized as terrorists because of their "violent actions in multiple cities and their influence in the killings of multiple police officers throughout the United States." He added that "terrorism is defined as the use of violence and intimidation in pursuit of political aims," and urged the Pentagon to be "consistent in its actions."
"Just as they rightfully declared ISIS a terror group, they must declare Antifa a terror group - on the grounds of principle, integrity, morality, and safety," the wording of the petition said.
Antifa or the extreme left is known for its violent rivalry with white supremacists and other far-right groups across America.
Last Saturday saw violent clashes between a Unite the Right rally and an Antifa counter-protest in Charlottesville, Virginia. The violence culminated in a right-wing a activist plowing his car through the crowd, killing one person and injuring 19 others.
President Trump came under fire following the Charlottesville events, as he initially stopped short of condemning the white supremacists and instead placed blame on "all sides." "What about the alt-left that came charging at, as you say, at the alt-right? Do they have any assemblage of guilt?" the US leader said. "What about the fact that they came charging with clubs in their hands swinging clubs? Do they have any problem? I think they do. That was a horrible, horrible day," Trump added.
Hundreds of right-wing demonstrators and thousands of left-winger counter-protesters flocked to a park in downtown Boston Saturday for simultaneous rallies. Security has been boosted, with backpacks, sticks and any other items that can be used as weapons banned.
Before the rally, the Boston Antifa branch has called on its members and supporters to "confront fascism" at Saturday's rally. "We'll see who really, really has the guts at this rally," the group said in an online video, WCVB reported.
In January, a petition to class the Black Lives Matter movement as terrorist organization was launched. However, it failed to reach the required benchmark, collecting less than 1,000 signatures in a month.
Antifa opponents welcomed the petition on social media, urging followers to sign it as well.
Some users expressed belief that with Trump in office, the initiative had a real chance of passing.
Antifa supporters suggested that right-wing groups and their sympathizers had no moral right to demand anyone being labeled terrorist, as they're themselves are guilty of extremist behavior.
Comment: If you create situations to perpetrate terror and act on them, by definition you are a terrorist. What worked to destabilize other countries is now happening in the USA. Antifa movement may only be the beginning.
Update August 20, 2017: There appears to be signs of sanity as people come to realize Antifa is a fascist movement. As of this time, the number of signatures has more than doubled since this article was written!
Update August 21, 2017: RT reports:
A call on the Donald Trump administration to officially classify the Antifa movement as a terrorist organization has reached the 100,000-signature threshold for a mandatory response from the White House.
The petition was launched on Thursday, August 17, and in just three days, by Sunday evening, topped the minimum of 100,000 signatures required to prompt a formal response from the White House.
The previous US administration had committed to respond within 30 days to any petition that gains over 100,000 signatures, and in some form, answered to over 300 of them since 'We the People' was launched in 2011. Donald Trump's administration, however, has left almost a dozen petitions unanswered since he assumed office in February, and even considered closing the service down.
The Antifa movement is on the rise in the wake of Charlottesville tragedy earlier this month, where a man drove his car into a crowd of counter protesters at a "Unite the Right" rally, killing one person and injuring 19 others.
[...]
Although it has already reached the necessary benchmark, way ahead of the 30-day expiration deadline, the petition continues to attract signatures of Americans who want the White House administration to classify the far-left Antifa political movement as a terrorist organization.
All good when in America, eh, Sott? When in Yugoslavia, the 'antifascist' are the anti-imperial force of good.
Revolucionar Simple. No one likes fascism, violence, terrorism, bias blind spots, and people who are incapable of articulate negotiation. Antifa are acting like fascists.
hobnyeba Maybe they're acting exactly in accordance with their name. I have never seen these 'antifascists' act differently. Your argument is the same as the one that states that communism was never really implemented, but was in fact betrayed. Baloney!
Revolucionar You can't really compare those morons with antifascists in former Yugoslavia, can you? Not after fascists and nazis killed over million people there?!?
Revolucionar You're too ignorant, many things hide behind "antifascism", for e.g. both Churchill and Stalin were anti-fascists, but the second was also a Marxist-communist whose ideology and regime killed more people than fascism or Nazism themselves. Your Yugoslavian anti-fascistic movement with partisans who were led by their emotions to defend their home and families, their identity against Italianization, and so on, was manipulated by the communistic party led by Tito. Behind this veil of "antifascism", a term used by people whose are actually Yugoslavic Marxists or communists close to the previous party or political-social structures, but as these terms are less positive, actually, after the 1980s and especially the war in the 1990s became specifically negative to identify with, they use "antifascism" instead. The same thing is with Antifa - they are seemingly positive and noble warriors who are fighting negative fascism, yet they are marxist-communist-postmodern-social justice-feminist-gender etc. ideological activists, or in better words, useful idiots.
NightDay actually churchill was a massive zionist genocidal war criminal ...the zionazis won the 2nd ww.....fools
Allegedly, the creation of zionism was a not particularly successful attempt at a divide-and-conquer strategy viz. 'Nationalist Jew' Vs. 'Internationalist Jew'.
NightDay I'm not sure if the 'ignorant' part was addresses at me. If so, why? You wrote exactly what I meant.
sinip Yes, you can.As if the facists were the only ones doing the killing. Check out Bleiburg and Goli Otok.
Bl4ckhawk666 The communist revolution, and the world revolution, (Zionism) were pretty much two sides of the same coin. The division between the supporters of communism and the Bolshevik revolution, and Zionism, was in effect, the implementation of the destruction of nation states. The end goal is the same, the road to get there is what differs. Its an apples v apples argument in my view. Woodrow Wilson said this;
Asquith was forced out of office in the UK, and replaced by Zionist Lloyd George in 1916.
The Balfour declaration of 1917.
The Bolshevik revolution of 1917.
The league to enforce peace 1919/1920.
The British mandate in Palestine.
Around the end of WW2 we have these events. The UN, the IMF/world bank, the WTO, Nato, and the creation of the state of Israel, after the terrorist atrocities committed in Deir Yasin in 1948. As lysna says, controlled opposition. Is the emerging Eurasian infrastructure projects, like OBOR, and the SCO, the AIIB, BRICS bank, EEU etc, the same? Controlled opposition? Or a genuine alternative to the anglo/zionist paradigm? Time will tell i guess.
Since I entered politics, I have chiefly had men's views confided to me privately. Some of the biggest men in the United States, in the field of commerce and manufacture, are afraid of somebody, are afraid of something. They know that there is a power somewhere so organized, so subtle, so watchful, so interlocked, so complete, so pervasive, that they had better not speak above their breath when they speak in condemnation of it. They know that America is not a place of which it can be said, as it used to be, that a man may choose his own calling and pursue it just as far as his abilities enable him to pursue it; because to-day, if he enters certain fields, there are organizations which will use means against him that will prevent his building up a business which they do not want to have built up; organizations that will see to it that the ground is cut from under him and the markets shut against him.He also signed the federal reserve act in 1913!
Revolucionar Yep, Blajburg, the place where retreating nazi-Germany supporters were executed by Partizans. They didn't run fast enough. Good work and good riddance. Goli Otok, the place where political opponents and СССР supporters ended up after Tito's clash with Stalin in '48 and Informbiro resolution. Of course, quite a number of innocent people ended up in Goli Otok, where they were tortured, killed and such, all well know stuff. Then again how you can compare those Antifa morons with any of that? These libtard morons wouldn't recognise real fascism/nazism even if it hit them in the stupid faces.
So if they get enough signatures, what's next will the WH acknowledge that it's a terrorist group. I think not, it would just add more fuel to the fire.
In any case they would just rebrand themselves with another name, same ideology. Look at terror organizations in the ME for an example.
One thing it does do is send a message that some people are recognizing the group for what they are.
96k right now. Looks like it will get there no problem, doesn't mean it will happen though. Isn't antifa a namesake for the the communists that were against the fascists in nazi Germany as well? History sure does love repetition as they use the same tactics.
If I may...Joe said something baits...
Kind of ironic that their own public is asking them to stop supporting terrorists when they've been supporting them overseas for years.
Anti fascists won the war against Fascism and we will again....the zionist nazis are trying to divide and rule with their violence and lies...the people are gullible and stoopid as al;ways....We will not be defeated by the Nazi white supremacist zionist war criminals that are the Terrorists...they have destroyed ukraine and support Neo nazi zionists, they have lost in Syria where they support and funded |ISIS with israel, saudi, uk, canada , america....these are the |Terrorists and the zionazis...Fools will always be fools and support what they are told by lies and deception...We are ALL Palestinian....NOW ..No Pasaran....
Is it just me,or do others also see what I see ???
I see a REPEAT of society breaking down just as it did before Hitler came to power. Germany also had these groups running amuck, and even on more than one occassion came to exchange gun fire amongst themselves, all jockying for a larger slice of power.
If this is not stopped, I'd say we are already on the slippery slop to civil war in the U.S. of A.
Well, I see that someone is trying to create that impression/those conditions, in a symbolic fashion at the very least.
But it's like a bottle with a "Drink Me" label on it. If enough people don't fall for it, it doesn't get to happen.
But it's like a bottle with a "Drink Me" label on it. If enough people don't fall for it, it doesn't get to happen.
Diversionismo... é preciso afastar atenções como fazer o público para os graves problemas econômico-financeiros para a "sociedade de papel"... no caso, o "dólar papel pintado", impresso pelo Rothschild e espalhado obrigatoriamente para ser aceito em todo o mundo - quem não aceita é destruído !!! Ver casos fazer fazer Irã'", Iraque, Siria, Venezuela, etc... os mais recentes... têm que dançar uma música do Tio Sam...vassalos da máfia sionista khazarian-Israel... agora vêm "blockchain" Rothschild com a China... Dólar-sem-garantia-de-nada vai ser trocado por blockchain-sem-garantia-de-nada... Cadê minhas moedas de ouro ?!?!? Chega de "papel-pintado" e "derivativo eletronico"...
"We ourselves became in the same way fascistic as the fascists were. We didn't realise that our enemies, our opponents are human beings. This is what is in the heart of fascism: the oppression of other meanings of the political opposition, and oppression means 'elimination by killing'. Of course, it was frightening. One of the main points of the developments was: the awareness that we were made of the same stuff that the fascists were"
- Horst Mahler, a leader of 'The Red Army Faction'
The Living Dead (BBC Documentary 1995) by Adam Curtis....[Link]
