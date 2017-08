© Ruptly

A Siberian doctor has implanted six microchips under his skin to turn his body into a no-nonsense multi-functional gadget. This has opened quite a few doors for Aleksandr Volchek - including literally.Some of the chips function as swipe cards, letting him into his home and office.A syringe with a thick needle is needed to inject a microchip.The size of a standard chip is 2 × 12mm, and the smallest one is no more than 1.5 × 8mm, the doc says.The chip is not permanently implanted, and can be easily extracted from the body the minute you want to get rid of it.Volchek was first microchipped in 2014, with a control card for a Siberian ski resort."It's a business card," he proudly says, holding his phone against his wrist.Volchek's appetite for microchips is clearly insatiable."I would like to have a chip for payments," he tells RT's video agency Ruptly.Several dozen employees of a Wisconsin technology company recently received microchip implants in their hands during a 'chip party'.Some 41 of the firm's 85 employees agreed to be voluntarily microchipped , saying it felt like a brief sting, AP reported earlier this month.Microchips injections are also gaining momentum in Europe.Employees at the Swedish startup hub Epicenter hold special celebrations for those who "join the club" and get implanted with microchips the size of rice grains.Patrick Mesterton, co-founder and CEO of Epicenter told AP in April, unlocking a door by waving near it."It basically replaces a lot of things you have, other communication devices, whether it be credit cards or keys," he added