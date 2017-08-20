© AP
At least four were killed and four others injured in a militants' shelling at a Damascus international fair, a Syrian security forces source told RIA Novosti.

The Damascus International Exhibition is taking place from August 17 to 26 in the country's capital was renewed after 6 years after its suspension amid the war in the country. There are official delegations and about 1,300 businessmen from Arab and other countries, the Syrian prime minister told Sputnik earlier.

The local source told RIA Novosti that the shelling took place from Eastern Ghouta on Damascus' outskirts controlled by anti-government armed militant groups.

"Four people were killed and four others injured when rocket-propelled projectiles fell at the Damascus International Fair," the source said.

The shelling comes amid a ceasefire in Syria.