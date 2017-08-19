© HBO



Bombshells continue to drop as Ezra Levant admits to being blackmailed by former employees, and Faith Goldy is amicably let go from the alternative news organization Rebel.media.Unconfirmed rumor has it that Gavin McInnes, the Proud Boys Founder, may be the next to leave the fledgling media company which has been a steady and popular source of moderate alternative news.Rebel.media made a name for itself by being a mostly honest, feisty and conservative friendly, alternative news outlet with a large youtube presence. Known mostly for being the starting place of Lauren Southern who cut her teeth challenging campus madness and leftist ideology at Canadian Slutwalks.Recently Lauren Southern has turned hard core embedded reporter, shifting her base to Europe and getting involved with the Identitarian movement, which stages highly organized flash demonstrations, and has even gone so far as to rent boats to rescue North African immigrants and take them back to Africa, instead of dropping them off in Italy.Today, well known Rebel.media personality, staunch Jordan Peterson advocate and Charlottesville car attack reporter, Faith Goldy announced that she was leaving amicably from Rebel.media, due in part to her coverage of the #UniteTheRight rally, and having appeared on a podcast interview tentatively linked with The Daily Stormer.This comes fresh on the heels of an even bigger bombshell as Ezra Levant, the director of Rebel.media rushed to put out a video fessing up to being blackmailed by two former British employees whom he hired to work as videographers for the controversial Tommy Robinson.Caolan Robertson, one of the employees now accused by Levant of extortion, has released a counter video, alleging Levant pressured employees to make promotional videos asking Rebel viewers for donations to causes that were already well funded, and for using endless Petitions to collect email addresses to upsell viewers.Apparently Robertson surreptitiously recorded his negotiations with Levant, and has revealed parts of those recordings in a youtube video which coincides with Caolan announcing his own media/news outlet, which he promises will be more transparent. While we're no lawyers, it doesn't appear that the recording does anything but confirm Levant's side of the story, and Robertson makes no attempt to deny extorting the Rebel.media commander, nor does he deny the claims of Levant that Caolan and his partner signed non-disclosure agreements, which puts Robertson in a bit of a legal pickle. Caolan seems to realize this in his video as he tries to raise money for his imminent legal fees. One has to wonder about the mind that would decide to claim that an audience has been fleeced, and then to try in the same breath to fleece said audience again, only this time with more transparency(TM).This all could spell serious trouble for Rebel.media and its business model, but it's hard to imagine the effort will be all that successful for Caolan Robertson and his newly announced media empire. We're somewhat reminded of Renly Baratheon, the man who would be king. Oh well, ours is the fury.