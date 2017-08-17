One person has died and more than 30 others have been injured in a "massive crash" involving a van in Barcelona's city center, local police have confirmed. Authorities have called the incident a "terrorist attack."Reports have emerged stating that two armed men entered a Turkish restaurant called Luna de Istanbul and are holding people hostage. They are reportedly negotiating with police.However, Spain's El Pais newspaper reported that the perpetrators are holed up in a bar on Tallers Street.The vehicle used in the attack was a rented Fiat van. The perpetrators had also rented a second car with which they had planned to flee, according to La Vanguardia.Catalan Emergency Services tweeted that an incident occurred near Plaça Catalunya and advised people to avoid the area. It said in a second tweet that the closure of rail stations in the area had been requested.Authorities have cordoned off the area and shut down nearby stores. A helicopter is hovering above the scene.Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said he was in contact with authorities, stressing that the priority was to help the injured.Photos posted on social media appear to show emergency teams responding to victims. Authorities have asked people to refrain from sharing pictures of the aftermath on social media, out of respect for the victims.Vehicles have been used to ram into crowds in Europe in a series of terrorist attacks since July 2016, when the driver of a truck plowed into people celebrating Bastille Day in Nice, France, killing over 100 people. Similar attacks have since taken place in Berlin, London and Stockholm.