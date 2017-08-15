Society's Child
The left inflames tensions further, Muslim civil rights org calls for removal of all confederate references
Jon Street
The Blaze
Tue, 15 Aug 2017 17:27 UTC
Nihad Awad, national executive director at the Council on American-Islamic Relations, or CAIR, told the Daily Caller on Monday that doing so would be a "fitting response" to the deadly domestic terror attack that took place over the weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia.
In that attack, James Fields, an alleged white supremacist, plowed over a group of people on a pedestrian walkway in downtown Charlottesville, killing one woman, 32-year-old Heather Heyer, and injuring 19 others.
White supremacists showed up in Charlottesville to protest the removal of a statue of Robert E. Lee, a Confederate general.
The Charlottesville attack led a number of cities and towns to announce the removal of other Confederate statues. One of those cities was Lexington, Kentucky, whose mayor announced that the attack "accelerated" his plan to ask a local board to relocate two Confederate statues.
Other cities, such as Gainesville, Florida, and Baltimore also announced plans to remove Confederate statues just since Saturday.
Maryland Democratic House Speaker Michael Busch also voiced support Monday to remove a Confederate statue from the front lawn of the Maryland statehouse in Annapolis.
"It's the appropriate time to remove it," Busch said, according to the Baltimore Sun.
Busch said that leaving the statue up "would send a message that we condone what took place, that slavery is all right."
The call to remove every Confederate reference in the country came around the same time that vandals in Durham, North Carolina, toppled a Confederate statue, CNN reported.
Now, after these cities and states indicated that Confederate statues should come down, CAIR is taking it one step further.
Awad told the Daily Caller that the Muslim civil rights organization wants to scrub every last Confederate reference.
"A fitting response to the deadly terror attack on anti-racist protesters in Charlottesville would be for officials in states and cities nationwide to immediately announce that every street, every school, every flag and every public memorial honoring those who took up arms in defense of white supremacy and slavery will be removed or have its name changed to instead honor those who fought for civil rights," Awad said.
The CAIR executive director said that doing so "would be a small step forward in turning the page on the darkest period in our nation's history."
Comment: It doesn't sound like the left is looking for peaceful resolution to the building tensions in the US, instead they're pouring gasoline onto a nasty fire.
Reader Comments
You ask the left to calm down because the right are prone to violence and they own guns and are part of militias and have no qualms going around dishing out violence... you ask the left to secede due to the threat of violence. As if the left would secede... really? Gasoline? As if... the right has to accept that hate is not permissible anymore.
America needs to come to terms with its own history and culture of hate...
In this issue... I'm with the left. I think they are right.
LonSabbatical There's an environment of wild hysteria being driven by the left. Anger, frustrations and suffering is being directed into hate, and it's unlikely to just be stamped out, especially by using the current climate as a tool. Just a glance at history should indicate the sort of horrific outcome that is on the horizon.
After tearing down statues we should also tear down old plantation style buildings, or anything else built in the era, and then have a good old-fashioned book burning, starting with history books and finishing with Huckleberry Finn. Actually, many US founding fathers had slaves as well, so we should probably tear down all of the monuments of any historical figures just to be safe. I mean, while we're at it, the Washington monument looks phallic and probably is meant specifically to oppress women, so that definitely has to come down as well. And let's not forget the paintings hanging in museums or public buildings of any public figures who may have any sort of questionable past; those definitely have to go... Hmmm... pictures on the internet could be offensive, wikipedia articles about Lee should come down as well. There should be no mention that he did anything positive. On the other hand, there aren't enough Truman statues. Maybe we could get one erected in every city with him decimating Japan in the background. Oooh, or maybe Hillary skipping through the park with McCain. We could name a warship after her. That'd be nice. That's all good stuff. Lee was bad though. As long as you win the war, the other side is always bad. Just rename the southern states after Grant or other Northern military heroes. That'll teach 'em. And according to Wikipedia Charlottesville was named after a British queen. That simply won't do. We'll need to rename that city. I'm sure there's more but that ought to be a good start.
Just more of the agenda to start a un-civil war. Ain't gonna happen, but it may trigger another lil ole Soros style riot.
Man they are gonna go down kicking, aren't they...The Clintons and Soroses and Bushes and Cheneys and friends. This was prob Hillarys idea!
