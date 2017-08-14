© Alex Ellinghausen

The nature of the event and particularly the motive of the driver is still far from conclusive.The footage which is posted on the YoutTube channel Squawker Media throws doubt on the mainstream media narrative which has generally assumed that the action was committed by the driver with the malicious intent to cause harm.The following clip shows the vehicle in question driving down the road at a slow speed while those beside it do not show any fear or otherwise noteworthy reaction.This second video shows more clearly that an object was in fact hurled at the vehicle by an individual beside it before the car started to accelerate.A final video shows scenes that were previously released of the vehicle reversing back down the street at a relatively high speed (consider cars only have one reverse gear).The new videos are by no means conclusive evidence proving that the entire incident was accidental rather than intention but by the same token, these new videos serve as an important reminder thatThe truth might only come out after a lengthy investigation.