Earth Changes
Five dead as violent bow echo storm system hits Poland (Update)
RTE.ie
Sat, 12 Aug 2017 20:29 UTC
The two girls, aged 13 and 14, were crushed by falling trees while sleeping in a tent when a storm hit the campground for Girl Guides and Boy Scouts in the northern village of Suszek.
Another 20 children were said to have been injured.
A woman died when a tree hit her house in the northern village of Konarzyny.
In a nearby village, a man sleeping in a tent also perished after being hit by a tree brought down by high winds.
Authorities in the same region also confirmed the death of a fifth victim, a 48-year-old man, crushed by a tree.
A total of 28 people were reported injured.
Power was cut to around half a million homes and businesses as violent winds downed trees and ripped off roofs in northern and southern regions.
An unusual heatwave saw peak temperatures soar to the high-30s Celsius across Poland in recent days.
However, milder weather is expected this weekend when the mercury is forecast to dip to the mid-20s in most regions.
Comment: Severe storms hit Europe
Update (14.08.2017): According to tvnmeteo the deadly storm system which caused devastation in parts of Poland was a phenomenon called a bow echo. Severe straight-line winds can be produced by these systems, which can be seen on radar imagery shaped like an archer's bow. Wind speeds were recorded of 112 km / h in Chojnice, 125 km / h in Gniezno and 151 km / h in Elblag.
Reader Comments
"An unusual heatwave saw peak temperatures soar to the high-30s Celsius across Poland in recent days. "
BS. There was no heatwave (which would formally need 5 days of temperatures above 30°C), and definitely not "high-30s" (they were below 35 °C, and usually just barely at 30°C). There were some heavy storms, but that's not exactly unusual in August (though usually they are less severe, the last years storms were bigger with more trees fallen). I'm reading about the "heatwave", but I can't see it. The longest streak of days with maximum temp of 30°C or more in July or August was 3, so far. The recent storms were actually caused by so called cold storm, and it's official, not by a "heatwave".
Rather the opposite, the amounts of clouds is rather high, which lowers temperature, and for example yesterdays Perseid meteor storm wasn't visible thanks to it.
The one unusual thing is that a couple of days with high temperatures is separated by a couple of days with low temperatures (like 20°C), and this pattern is repeating in summer. But average temperatures won't be high.
BS. There was no heatwave (which would formally need 5 days of temperatures above 30°C), and definitely not "high-30s" (they were below 35 °C, and usually just barely at 30°C). There were some heavy storms, but that's not exactly unusual in August (though usually they are less severe, the last years storms were bigger with more trees fallen). I'm reading about the "heatwave", but I can't see it. The longest streak of days with maximum temp of 30°C or more in July or August was 3, so far. The recent storms were actually caused by so called cold storm, and it's official, not by a "heatwave".
Rather the opposite, the amounts of clouds is rather high, which lowers temperature, and for example yesterdays Perseid meteor storm wasn't visible thanks to it.
The one unusual thing is that a couple of days with high temperatures is separated by a couple of days with low temperatures (like 20°C), and this pattern is repeating in summer. But average temperatures won't be high.
Five dead as violent bow echo storm system hits Poland (Update)Five people, including two Girl Guides, have died in freak accidents as violent storms hit Poland amid a heatwave. The two girls, aged 13 and 14, were crushed by falling trees while sleeping in a...