On October 12, a 10-30 meter (32-98 foot) asteroid is set to make a 'close' flyby of Earth.The asteroid, named 2012 TC4, will pass just 4,200 miles (6,800 kilometers) from Earth for the first time since it went out of range in 2012.According to NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory , the asteroid's next 'close-approach' to Earth will take place on December 29, 2019 - although at a much further distance of more than 21 million miles (34 million kilometers).If it were to make impact with Earth's atmosphere, scientists predict the space rock would burn up before hitting the surface.But, this could still cause damage and injuries at the ground level.'It is something to keep an eye on,' Dr Judit Györgyey-Ries, an astronomer at the University of Texas' McDonald Observatory, told Astrowatch 'We could see an airburst maybe broken windows, depending on where it hits.'Researchers however, are still uncertain of the asteroid's composition, which makes it difficult to predict what the effects of an impact on Earth would be.A spokesperson for NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory told the DailyMail.com:'2012 TC4 was observed only briefly when it was discovered before it was too faint to see.'The ongoing observation campaign and the data we collect during this flyby will provide more direct information on mineralogical composition, structure, size.'Physical properties of an asteroid (composition, structure, size) and its velocity relative to the Earth will influence the effects on an impact.