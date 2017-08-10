Secret History
4500-years-old grave of Siberian noblewoman has links to Native Americans
The Siberian Times Reporter
Ancient Origins
Sat, 20 Aug 2016 21:43 UTC
Ancient Origins
Sat, 20 Aug 2016 21:43 UTC
The Okunev people are seen as the Siberian ethnic grouping most closely related to Native Americans. In other words, it was ancestors of the Okunevs who populated America, evidently using primitive boats to venture to the ice-covered Beringia land bridge some 12,600 years ago.
The mysterious ancient culture was 'unparalleled' in Siberia in terms of its artistic richness and diversity, according to experts. Undisturbed by pillaging grave robbers, the burial site of the woman, also containing the remains of a child, offers a wealth of clues about the life of these ancient people.
The head of the expedition Dr Andrey Polyakov said the grave of the 'noblewoman' dated back to the Early Bronze Age, between the 25th and 18th centuries BC.
'For such an ancient epoch, this woman has a lot of items in her grave,' he said. 'We have not encountered anything like this in other burials from this time, and it leads us to suggest that the items in her grave had some ritual meaning.
here.
The key thing is attention, if a person is using techno and paying attention to what they're doing, they'll know whether they're getting any...
My god time to give it up today...
Some other reconstructions of Neanderthals (scroll down): [Link]...
A logical choice for the Chinese. To fill the void left by the warmongering political west, since they only seem interested in dividing,...
Some people are really fat and they are fat because they eat too much and don't exercise enough...it's a maths thing. And other people are allowed...
4500-years-old grave of Siberian noblewoman has links to Native AmericansThe intriguing find of the remains of a 'noblewoman' from the ancient Okunev Culture was made in the Republic of Khakassia. Her treasures include an incense burner decorated by solar symbols,...