Survey says: These are the most trusted news sources in the U.S.
Sue Chang
Market Watch
Sun, 06 Aug 2017 10:13 UTC
Market Watch
Sun, 06 Aug 2017 10:13 UTC
The most trusted news source in the U.S. is The Economist, a weekly magazine published in the U.K., according to a recent survey from the University of Missouri's Reynolds Journalism Institute.
The second-most reliable is public television, followed by Reuters and BBC. Two U.S. nonprofit outlets, NPR and PBS, came in at fifth and sixth, while the U.K.'s The Guardian clinched the seventh spot. The U.S.-based Wall Street Journal, Los Angeles Times and Dallas Morning News rounded out the top 10 trusted names in journalism.
The Wall Street Journal is owned by News Corp. NWS, -0.34%NWSA, -0.91% the parent of MarketWatch.
At the other extreme, Occupy Democrats - a political website with a self-claimed agenda of counterbalancing the Republican Tea Party - won the dubious honor of being the most untrustworthy in the nation. Buzzfeed, Breitbart and Infowars also scored dismally on the trust-meter.
The results were based on a survey of more than 8,000 people conducted by 28 media organizations in the U.S. Participation was voluntary but respondents tended to reside near the news outlets that made the questionnaire available on their websites, and leaned toward the liberal side of the political spectrum.
As the chart below illustrates, the level of trust remained fairly steady among people who identify themselves as liberals or moderates regardless of their age; among conservatives, trust dropped off sharply with age. At the same time, financial support for the media had a strong correlation with age.
Ironically, Trump was also viewed as untrustworthy, with a credibility score that was better than the internet but worse than social-media sources.
[This story was originally published Aug. 3.]
