Society's Child
British model allegedly kidnapped in Italy, drugged & threatened to be auctioned off as sex slave unless $300,000 ransom paid (UPDATES)
RT
Sun, 06 Aug 2017 14:34 UTC
Italian State Police (Polizia di Stato) announced Saturday that they arrested Lukasz Pawel Herba, 30, a Polish citizen with a British residency permit, and charged him with "kidnapping for extortion purposes" of a British model who was lured into a fake photo shoot.
The unnamed 20-year-old victim arrived in the Lombardy capital on July 10 to participate in a photo shoot that was arranged through her agent. As soon as she entered the apartment located on Via Carlo Bianconi she was attacked by two men.
Herba and another unnamed accomplice drugged the victim with the horse tranquiliser ketamine, Italian media reported. The woman was then stripped and photographed. The attackers then stuffed their unconscious victim in a travel bag and drove her to an isolated hut outside Turin.
"The model was kept handcuffed to a bedroom wooden chest... until the morning of July 17, when she was released and accompanied to the British consulate in Milan," police said in a statement.
The victim was released after the kidnappers allegedly found out that she had a 2-year-old child and agreed to reduce the ransom to $50,000. They reportedly claimed that selling off mothers in the sex trade contradicted their 'code of ethics.'
The captors also threatened to kill her if she made the kidnapping public.
After being released, the victim reportedly told Corriere Della Sera that she was just one victim of a massive crime network. One of the captors revealed that "he alone had earned over 15 million euros in the last 5 years" through kidnapping and selling women, the model said.
"He explained that all the girls are destined for the Arab countries, and that when the buyer gets tired of the girl bought at the auction, he can give her to other people, and when he is no longer interested, she is served as a 'tiger meal'," the victim allegedly revealed.
The kidnappers initially tried to extort $300,000 in cryptocurrency from her agent for her safe release, otherwise threatening to sell the model through an online auction "to the best bidder on deep web pornographic sites."
"During the kidnapping, the abductor, using encrypted accounts, asked the model's agent a $300,000 redemption to stop the auction," police said.
Authorities said the group might be linked to the 'Black Death Group', an organization which operates on the deep web as agents for several illegal traffickers. The group has previously come under Europol's spotlight.
"Europol found traces of this group on the 'dark web' a couple of years ago," the chief of the Milan branch of Italy's state police, Lorenzo Bucossi, told the Daily Telegraph. "We don't know if the accused is linked to an organization or created his own version of Black Death."
"We can say the accused was about to create an auction online," Bucossi added. "We have evidence he had contact with people who have kidnapped women in the past." Further investigations are ongoing in Poland and the United Kingdom.
Comment: This story could indeed be more or less as told - Lord knows it wouldn't be the first time such horrors have happened - but there also appears to be something fishy about it.
For starters, it's highly unlikely 'the goods' would suddenly be freed because a perpetrator suddenly had a pang of conscience when he discovered that she was a mother.
Secondly, such a well-fleshed-out package of information - complete with the victim's promo shoots - does not typically emerge right at the outset. The overall picture usually takes time to emerge as details trickle out, and there is usually pushback and 'smoke' because such organized crime activity as human trafficking is often just a connection or two away from implicating people in networks of power and influence.
Today, a further odd detail has emerged; at some point during her 6 days held hostage tied naked to a radiator, the model's captors apparently took her shoe-shopping. It has also emerged that the alleged victim and her captor-turned-liberator were previously acquainted...
A close friend of Ayling told the Daily Mail that the pair had met when she was in Paris for a photoshoot before Herba called her agency and booked the job in Milan.It's all very plausible, but we'll have to wait and see before assessing the validity of the basic claim.
"During the kidnapping, Chloe lost her shoes. He took her to buy some new ones during her ordeal."
Italian newspaper La Repubblica reported that when the model was questioned about the shoe shopping trip, she cried.
Ayling's lawyer, Francesco Peschi, told the BBC that she had been acting under duress when she was taken shopping by her captor.
"She was told that people were there watching her and were ready to kill her if she tried anything," Peschi said.
"So she thought that the best idea was to go along with it and be nice to her captor, because he told her he wanted to release her somehow and some time."
Ayling, who is now back at her home in Coulsdon, south London, told reporters outside her home on Monday: "I've been through a terrifying experience. I feared for my life second by second, minute by minute, hour by hour.
"I'm incredibly grateful for the Italian and UK authorities for all they have done to secure my safe release. I have just arrived home after four weeks of being in Italy and I haven't had the time to gather my thoughts.
"I'm not at liberty to say anything further until I have been debriefed by the UK police."
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
British model allegedly kidnapped in Italy, drugged & threatened to be auctioned off as sex slave unless $300,000 ransom paid (UPDATES)A Polish man has been arrested in Italy for kidnapping a 20-year-old British model for a $300,000 ransom. He threatened to otherwise sell her off to the highest bidder on the dark web should the...