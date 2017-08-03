Society's Child
Porn OK Lauren Southern not - Patreon CEO Jack Conte cashes in on smut while banning Lauren Southern
gotnews.com
Wed, 02 Aug 2017 12:00 UTC
On "The Rubin Report" hosted by Dave Rubin, Conte said he didn't want his crowdfunding platform to become known for hosting porn.
"If you want to do it elsewhere, fine," said Conte. "But you can't do it on Patreon."
Google and social media searches immediately reveal Patreon is indeed in the pornography distribution business-with several Patreon "creators" GotNews identified openly marketing their "porn."
On "The Rubin Report" Conte tried to explain his Bay Area company's controversial, late-July decision to suspend the Patreon page of conservative journalist Lauren Southern and cut off her income. In May, along with members of a group called Defend Europe, Southern and fellow activists had traveled to the Mediterranean to try to thwart a human trafficking vessel, prompting Patreon to ban them from the platform for behavior "that could lead to loss of life."
Conte called the ships sent out to smuggle humans part of "search-and-rescue operations." This year, Italian authorities have been investigating persons associated with operators of a ship Southern tried to stop for human smuggling.
On "The Rubin Report," Conte claimed Patreon had gone into great detail to define what is and is not pornography.
"From a high level, I would say, if it's rated R, it's OK," said Conte. "Like, we won't deal-we won't do pornographic films, but you can make R-rated content where there's-you know, we're an arts company."
Patreon is still very much in the pornography business, however.
Public posts on the Patreon page of user "Candidsandra," for example, feature high-definition video of the "creator" nude and penetrating herself. Another user "Metssfm" touts Patreon as a way to distribute "3D video game porn."
User "LewdNobu" is taking donations from subscribers in exchange for extremely detailed drawings of cartoon characters engaging in explicit sex acts.
On Sept. 21, user "AriaNina" bragged on Twitter that her "new videos for Patreon" of herself would involve a "schoolgirl" involved in various sex acts and instructions intended to titillate subscribers.
User "awakeasleep" asks the public to "become a Patron to see the whole video" of two subjects engaging in sexual intercourse, with actual penetration on full display and with video hosted on Conte's platform.
We could go into more detail and even name more users. Suffice it to say, these "creators" go far beyond an R rating.
Conte's de-platforming Southern at the demand of social justice warriors could cost him in the long run. Atheist podcaster Sam Harris, who has over 10,000 monthly donors on the platform, already says he will leave the crowdfunding service Sept. 1.
You can watch Rubin's full interview with Conte here.
