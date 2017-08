© REUTERS/Tyrone Siu



Facebook abandoned an experiment after two artificially intelligent programs appeared to be chatting to each other in a strange language only they understood.The bizarre discussions came as Facebook challenged its chatbots to try and negotiate with each other over a trade, attempting to swap hats, balls and books, each of which were given a certain value. But they quickly broke down as the robots appeared to chant at each other in a language that they each understood but which appears mostly incomprehensible to humans.The robots had been instructed to work out how to negotiate between themselves, and improve their bartering as they went along.The actual negotiations appear very odd, and don't look especially useful:Bob: i can i i everything else . . . . . . . . . . . . . .Alice: balls have zero to me to me to me to me to me to me to me to me toBob: you i everything else . . . . . . . . . . . . . .Alice: balls have a ball to me to me to me to me to me to me to meBob: i i can i i i everything else . . . . . . . . . . . . . .Alice: balls have a ball to me to me to me to me to me to me to meBob: i . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .Alice: balls have zero to me to me to me to me to me to me to me to me toBob: you i i i i i everything else . . . . . . . . . . . . . .Alice: balls have 0 to me to me to me to me to me to me to me to me toBob: you i i i everything else . . . . . . . . . . . . . .Alice: balls have zero to me to me to me to me to me to me to me to me toBut there appear to be some rules to the speech. The way the chatbots keep stressing their own name appears to a part of their negotiations, not simply a glitch in the way the messages are read out.They might have formed as a kind of shorthand, allowing them to talk more effectively."Agents will drift off understandable language and invent codewords for themselves," Facebook Artificial Intelligence Research division's visiting researcher Dhruv Batra said. "Like if I say 'the' five times, you interpret that to mean I want five copies of this item. This isn't so different from the way communities of humans create shorthands."That said, it's unlikely that the language is a precursor to new forms of human speech, according to linguist Mark Liberman."In the first place, it's entirely text-based, while human languages are all basically spoken (or gestured), with text being an artificial overlay," he wrote on his blog. "And beyond that, it's unclear that this process yields a system with the kind of word, phrase, and sentence structures characteristic of human languages."The chatbots also learned to negotiate in ways that seem very human. They would, for instance, pretend to be very interested in one specific item - so that they could later pretend they were making a big sacrifice in giving it up, according to a paper published by FAIR.(That paper was published more than a month ago but began to pick up interest this week.)Another study at OpenAI found that artificial intelligence could be encouraged to create a language, making itself more efficient and better at communicating as it did so