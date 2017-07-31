In an update on Monday, the US Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control said it had added Maduro to its Specially Designated Nationals (SDN) list. This means that any US-based assets of his have been frozen, and American citizens are forbidden from conducting any business with him.
"The following individual has been added to OFAC's SDN List: MADURO MOROS, Nicolas... President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela," the update read.
According to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, the White House considers the elections held in Venezuela to be illegitimate and holds Maduro responsible.
"Yesterday's illegitimate elections confirm that Maduro is a dictator who disregards the will of the Venezuelan people," Mnuchin said in a statement. "By sanctioning Maduro, the United States makes clear our opposition to the policies of his regime and our support for the people of Venezuela who seek to return their country to a full and prosperous democracy."
Maduro had previously said that US opinion of the Venezuelan election did not matter.
"A spokesperson for emperor Donald Trump said that they would not recognize the results of Venezuela's constituent assembly election," he told a rally of supporters shortly after Sunday's vote.
"Why the hell should we care what Trump says?" he added. "We care about what the sovereign people of Venezuela say."
