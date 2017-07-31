© Colleen Connors/CBC



Three North Atlantic right whales have washed ashore on western Newfoundland's coast in the last few weeks, according to the Department of Fisheries and Oceans, with the number of recent confirmed deaths of the endangered animals in Atlantic Canada now at nine.Last week, DFO was investigating a dead whale in Chimney Cove, just south of Trout River on the Northern Peninsula, to determine if it was a new death or one of the seven that were previously recorded in the Gulf of St. Lawrence this summer.Now, DFO says two more dead right whales have been found at Cape Ray and Cedar Cove. Cape Ray is near Port aux Basques while Cedar Cove is near Lark Harbour in the Bay of Islands.9 deaths now confirmedAt least one of the whales has now been confirmed as a new death, which would bring the total number of right whale deaths to nine so far this summer. DFO is investigating to determine the identity of the other two, and their cause of death.Initially, the carcass at Cedar Cove was thought to be that of a humpback or fin whale. However DFO's Dr. Jack Lawson has now confirmed that it is a North Atlantic right whale.Lawson told CBC last week thatNova Scotia researchers peg the population a little higher, at just more than 500 whales.