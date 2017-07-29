© Bernd Thissen / DPA / AFP
One person has been killed and several others injured in a bloody knife attack at a supermarket in Hamburg, Germany, according to local police. The suspect has been arrested, however, officials have declined to comment on a possible motive.

"We have no clear information as to the motive or the number of wounded," police said in a tweet.

The attack took place between Fuhlsbüttler and Hermann Kauffmann in the district of Barmbek, Hamburg just after 3pm local time on Friday, reports BILD.

Armed police have set up a security cordon and urged the public to avoid the area as traffic diversions are in place.

The suspect was captured by police a short time after the attack on Hellbrookstraße.