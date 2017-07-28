© Angela Antunes / CC by 2.0
A 4-year-old boy was killed after being mauled by pack of dogs in his own backyard Thursday evening, said a spokesperson for the El Paso Police Department.

Police said an officer was dispatched to the home on the 9100 block or Morelia at 7:50 p.m. in El Paso's lower valley. That's when the boy's body was reportedly discovered.

Police said the four dogs belong to the homeowner. The boy lived at the home.

Animal Control has taken control of the four dogs.

Crimes Against Persons is investigating.

