Officials in West Virginia are still looking into a loud noise that sounded like an explosion on Thursday night. According to the West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety, there are no indications of any ground explosions, arson or mine accidents.West Virginia Homeland Security Director Jimmy Gianato is in the area. He is coordinating with local emergency management officials to determine what may have been behind the incident.Emergency dispatchers said people in the Raleigh County area are not in danger. Officials with the National Boy Scout Jamboree said everyone on the reserve is safe and no incidents have been reported on the site. Again, it is still unclear what caused the boom. Stay with 59 News This Morning, WeAreWVproud.com, the 59 News Mobile App and our social media platforms for the latest on this developing story.WVNS 59News received multiple reports on Thursday, July 20 of an explosion that was felt and heard across Raleigh county.Dispatchers said they have units out looking for a cause, but it was undetermined as of 11:35 p.m.We will be sure to keep you updated as soon as we get new information. Be sure to stick with us online at wearewvproud.com, on air and on our 59 News Mobile App that is available on both the iPhone and Google Play stores.