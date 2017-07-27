© Facebook
Raymond Liddy, the son of G. Gordon Liddy, was arrested Tuesday for possession of child porn.
A deputy attorney general in California who is the son of a notorious Watergate figure has been charged with possession of child pornography.

Raymond Liddy pleaded not guilty after being charged in San Diego federal court and was placed on administrative leave by the attorney general's office,according to the Union-Tribune.

Liddy was arrested Tuesday and released in lieu of $100,000 bond, the Union-Tribune reported. He has been fitted with GPS monitoring while under house arrest.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a tip earlier this year that someone had uploaded an image that could be child porn, according to the criminal complaint obtained by the newspaper.

Authorities traced the activity to Liddy's home, where investigators uncovered photos on a computer and thumb drive.

Liddy told investigators that he downloaded images but would delete them quickly, according to the complaint obtained by the paper. He said most of the images were of adults, but some may have been kids, according to authorities.

The son of former FBI agent and lawyer G. Gordon Liddy, according to CBS 8, Raymond Liddy is a Marine reservist who was educated at Fordham University in New York City.

"He is a wonderful person," Raymond's lawyer Knut Johnson told CBS 8. "He is universally loved by a lot of different people who expressed that to me and he is a terrific human being."

The Brooklyn-born G. Gordon Liddy helped plan the 1972 Watergate break-in and spent more than four years in prison. Liddy, 86, has five children, including the 53-year-old Raymond.

A preliminary hearing for Raymond Liddy is set for next month.