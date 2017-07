© Facebook



A deputy attorney general in California who is the son of a notorious Watergate figure has been charged with possession of child pornography.Raymond Liddy pleaded not guilty after being charged in San Diego federal court and was placed on administrative leave by the attorney general's office, according to the Union-Tribune Liddy was arrested Tuesday and released in lieu of $100,000 bond, the Union-Tribune reported. He has been fitted with GPS monitoring while under house arrest.The son of former FBI agent and lawyer G. Gordon Liddy, according to CBS 8 , Raymond Liddy is a Marine reservist who was educated at Fordham University in New York City."He is a wonderful person," Raymond's lawyer Knut Johnson told CBS 8. "He is universally loved by a lot of different people who expressed that to me and he is a terrific human being."The Brooklyn-born G. Gordon Liddy helped plan the 1972 Watergate break-in and spent more than four years in prison. Liddy, 86, has five children, including the 53-year-old Raymond.A preliminary hearing for Raymond Liddy is set for next month.