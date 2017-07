© Lucy Nicholson / Reuters

A new California independence campaign has got the go ahead to collect signatures for its 2018 'Calexit' ballot initiative.This is the second official bid to make California an independent nation in the wake of Trump's election victory last November. Previous efforts by 'Yes California' ended in April after reports of Calexit affiliations with Russia undermined the campaign.The movement, which received state authorization to begin collecting signatures last year, opened an embassy in Moscow in December. It's leader, Louis J. Marinell, specifically came under the spotlight for his connections to Russia.Separatist group California Freedom Coalition launched the same month with the support of Yes California's former Vice President Marcus Ruiz Evans.The initiative is adopting a more gradual approach and describes itself as a "100 percent California-based" grassroots organization, independent of other Calexit groups.The road to secession would first start with the formation of a commission to advise on avenues of pursuing independence. The measure would also instruct the governor and California congressional delegation to negotiate more autonomy for the state in any journey towards independence.