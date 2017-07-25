© Ágúst Arnbjörnsson, a pilot at Icelandair.



With all of the world media hype surrounding the iceberg that broke off of Antarctica's Larsen C ice shelf, the MSM forgot that there were 5x bigger icebergs in 1956 and 1927 that broke off. As well underwater volcanoes are responsible for the crack, not CO2 warming. Add to this images coming from Icelandic Air pilots showing steam vents that have opened through the Greenland Ice sheet, which signals an awakening of new vents under that ice sheet. All of the increases in volcanic and tectonic activity has been predicted as our Earth and Sun enter a grand solar minimum. It is apparent in the traces of volcanic aerosols in the ice sheets that every grand solar minimum there are more volcanic eruptions.This is what we are seeing now, but the MSM focuses on human causes for the iceberg, when they should be talking about the intensification of the Eddy minimum.