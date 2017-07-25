© Photo / Getty



"It seems that interbreeding between different early hominin species is not the exception - it's the norm," Gokcumen said, quoted by the Sun.

"Based on our analysis, the most plausible explanation for this extreme variation is archaic introgression - the introduction of genetic material from a 'ghost' species of ancient hominins."

New research shows that ancient humans had sex with non human species.Gokcumen explains that humans are only one member of a broader species named "hominins".The research found that humans had sex with other members of the hominins group.Gokcumen found "wildly different" genes in DNA of humans living in Sub-Saharan Africa. He believes these genes can be traced back to about 150,000 years ago when ancient humans were breading with this mysterious "ghost species".