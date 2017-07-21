Mt Sinabung, located in Karo district, North Sumatra province, Thursday erupted at 7.20 a.m. local time,Chief of National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said here that following the eruption,Following the eruptions, the agency announced that the volcano remained active and was in the highest stage of warning.The agency further called on the community living near the volcano to stay at a radius of three kilometer in the mountains southern and southeastern regions and at a radius of four kilometer to the north and east areas.Apart from remaining in the safe location, the agency also urged the people to stay vigilant over the lava eruption, as the dam in the nearby Laborus River could be cracked by the lava flash flood discharged from the crater.The eruption, which constantly occurs for the past seven years, had displaced some 2 thousand families living near the volcano. Up until today, thousands of families still stay in the temporary shelters set up by the government.