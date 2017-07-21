© earthquake.usgs.gov
A 6.7 magnitude earthquake in the Mediterranean Sea off the Turkish coast has triggered a mini tsunami. Photos and footage shared online shows beachfront hotels flooded and terrified people running.

The quake struck at an estimated depth of 10km some 12km off the Turkish resort city of Bodrum in Mugla Province, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center reported. It was followed by several less powerful aftershocks.

The tremors caused a tsunami wave, apparently large enough to reach some hotels located on the coastline, as photos shared online indicated.




The quake also affected the Greek island of Kos, where two people were reported killed and several injured, according to the mayor of the island, George Kyritsis.