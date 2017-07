We're taught from a young age that picking our nose is a disgusting habit.Not only do we think its unhygienic, but having a good rummage could tear our nostrils' fragile skin, as well as increasing the risk of developing a painful sinus infection.Yet, a study has revealed people who pick their noses may actually be healthier - giving good reason for children to carry on with the disgusting habit.Austrian lung specialist Professor Friedrich Bischinger, said: 'Eating the dry remains of what you pull out is a great way of strengthening the body's immune system. Medically it makes great sense and is a perfectly natural thing to do.Scientists found that nasal mucus' rich reservoir of 'good' bacteria prevents cavity-causing bacteria from sticking to teeth.Published in the American Society for Microbiology, their findings also suggest snot could defend against respiratory infections, stomach ulcers and even HIV The researchers are working on a synthetic mucus toothpaste to harvest snot's dental benefits, Kidspot reports.Bogie-inspired chewing gum may also be in the pipeline.This builds on previous research that suggests our obsession with hygiene has led to an increase in allergies and autoimmune disorders, such as arthritis.Yet, feasting on some nasal mucus may be perfectly naturally.Dr Scott Napper, professor of biochemistry, the University of Saskatchewan, Canada, said: 'Nature pushes us to do different things because it is to our advantage to have certain behaviours, to consume different types of foods.'So maybe when you have an urge to pick your nose and eat it, you should just go with nature.''From an evolutionary perspective, we evolved under very dirty conditions and maybe this desire to keep our environment and our behaviours sterile isn't actually working to our advantage,' CBC News reported.