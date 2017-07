© UPI

Firefighters in Wyoming shared video of the unusual flames that resulted when an off-road motorcycle ignited a sulfur mound.The Worland Volunteer Fire Department posted a video to Facebook that was captured by Capt. Brandon Yule when the department responded Friday to Smet Recycling on Highway 20 North in Worland."Despite the beautiful flames, burning sulfur creates a hazardous gas called sulfur dioxide. WFD was able to position apparatus in a safe location and lay in a line to extinguish the fire," the post said.The department said firefighters donned protective gear when fighting the flames to prevent from inhaling any of the dangerous gas.Worland Fire Chief Chris Kocher said the flames were ignited accidentally by an off-road motorcycle rider.The department said the sulfur mound is related to a defunct plant from decades ago.