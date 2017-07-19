© USGS

A 6.6-magnitude earthquake hit on Tuesday the southern part of Peru, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported.The tremors were registered at 21:05 p.m. local time (2:05 GMT Tuesday) some 104 kilometers (over 64.6 miles) west of the town of Camana in southern Peru.The epicenter of the earthquake was located at a depth of 10 kilometers.There are no reports about damages and victims. The tsunami alert was not announced.