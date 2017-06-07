© Reuters



Iran's Revolutionary Guards have accused Saudi Arabia of masterminding the deadly attacks in Tehran on Wednesday, in which at least 12 people were killed. Earlier the terrorist group Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attacks.said the statement, as quoted by Reuters.Earlier, Brigadier General Hossein Salami, IRGC deputy commander, pledged retaliation for the attack.he said, as cited by the news agency Mehr.Meanwhile, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the attacks will make the country more united."Today's terrorist attacks in Tehran will make the Islamic Republic of Iran more determined in the fight against regional terrorism, extremism and violence," he said in a statement published by ISNA news agency."We will prove once again that we will crush the enemies' plots with more unity and more strength."Twelve people were reported killed and 43 injured in gun and bomb attacks in the Iranian capital. The perpetrators targeted the Iranian parliament and Ayatollah Khomeini's shrine.Both attacks were claimed by Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL), the jihadist organization based in Iraq and Syria.IS also threatened Iran's majority Shiite population with more attacks, saying "the caliphate will not miss a chance to spill their blood" until Sharia law is implemented, Reuters reported.The timing of the attacks, shortly after a presidential election in Iran, may indicate that the perpetrators want to cast doubt on the decision of the Iranian people to give President Hassan Rouhani a second term, Middle East expert Catherine Shakdam told RT."Iran has just conducted quite successfully its presidential election. Everything went according to plan, it was peaceful, it was progressive," she said."There is a clear desire to drive a narrative of fear and to make people have a sense of insecurity and doubt their officials and how they can protect their own borders."