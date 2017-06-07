Science & Technology
New study: Threat of asteroid collision on Earth higher than previously thought
RT
Wed, 07 Jun 2017 15:47 UTC
The team studied 144 large meteors from the Taurids, a meteor stream which appears in our skies twice a year. The group discovered a new branch of the phenomenon containing at least two asteroids measuring a whopping 200-300 meters (220-330 yards) in diameter.
This branch likely includes even larger undiscovered asteroids, according to a statement from the Academy of Sciences of the Czech Republic.
The Taurid meteoroid stream produces at least four meteor showers over Earth: two are active from the end of September until the beginning of December, and two from the end of May to the middle of July.
Earth encounters the newly discovered branch every few years for about three weeks. Scientists say that during this time the chance of an impact with a sizeable asteroid - measuring up to tens of meters - is significantly greater.
Astronomy & Astrophysics,
The new digital autonomous observatories of the European Fireball Network spotted the fireballs over Czech Republic (at 13 stations), Austria (1 station) and Slovakia (1 station).
The researchers say further study is vital to gain a better understanding"of this real source of potentially hazardous objects," warning that the meteors could cause significant regional or even continental damage.
New study: Threat of asteroid collision on Earth higher than previously thought
New study: Threat of asteroid collision on Earth higher than previously thought
- Mercola: New Studies Reveal That Vaccines Harm
Quote of the Day
It is wrong always, everywhere, and for anyone, to believe anything upon insufficient evidence.
- William Kingdon Clifford
