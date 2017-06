© Remanzacco Blogspot

CBET nr. 4397, issued on 2017, June 01, announces the discovery of a comet (magnitude ~17) by the " Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System" (ATLAS) Team on CCD exposures taken on May 26.5 with the ATLAS 0.5-m f/2.0 Schmidt telescope at Haleakala.I performed follow-up measurements of this object, while it was still on the neocp. Stacking of 10 unfiltered exposures, 120 seconds each, obtained remotely on 2017, May 29.4 from Q62 ( iTelescope network ) through 0.43-m f/6.8 reflector + CCD, shows that this object is a comet with a diffuse coma nearly 10 arcsec in diameterMy confirmation image (click on it for a bigger version)Discovery animation by ATLAS Survey.M.P.E.C. 2017-L04 assigns the following preliminary parabolic orbital elements to comet C/2017 K4 (ATLAS): T 2018 Jan. 13.3; e= 1.0; Peri. = 20.42; q = 2.54; Incl.= 17.19.