UN: Yemen epidemic is up to 5,000 new cholera cases per day and rising
RFE/RL
Sun, 04 Jun 2017 09:21 UTC
Geert Cappelaere, the Middle East director of UNICEF, told the Associated Press in an interview published on June 3 that there have been 70,000 suspected cholera cases reported in the past month. Authorities in the capital Sanaa on May 14 declared a state of emergency and called for international help.
Cappelaere said the outbreak has hit 19 of the 22 districts of Yemen, which has been involved in a three-year civil war. Cappelaere warned that, unless urgent aid reaches the country soon, cholera cases could double every two weeks and "spread beyond Yemen."
"It is sad today, but we hope the cholera outbreak will be the turning point in turning people's attention to Yemen," he said. "Cholera is not going to be stopped by any border. Yemen is one of the worst places in the world to be a child," he said.
Sanaa is controlled by the armed Houthi movement, which is aligned with Iran and fighting a Saudi-led coalition. More than 10,000 people have been killed and millions displaced in the civil war, which has also destroyed much of the country's infrastructure.
Comment: The steady and unrelenting breakdown of the Yemeni society is taking its awful toll with a cholera epidemic to boot. Such tragedy was completely avoidable, is completely unforgivable.
According to telesur:
[T]he United Nations Children's Fund, UNICEF, has warned that the situation, already deemed as critical, is on the cusp of turning into a catastrophe. Following his visit to the war-torn country, UNICEF Regional Director Geert Cappelaere stated, "Cholera is spreading incredibly fast in Yemen," adding that the "number of suspected cases is expected to reach 130,000 within the next two weeks."
As if a cholera epidemic wasn't enough, Yemen, facing a two-year-long war of aggression led by Saudi Arabia and financed by the United States, is also suffering from famine. In one form or another, some 19 million people of its 28 million population are in need of humanitarian aid. ...Adding insult to injury, less than half of the country's health facilities are functioning.
"On average, a child under the age of five dies of preventable causes in Yemen every 10 minutes," said Guterres. Even if aid is provided, getting assistance to the Yemeni people amid the war-torn country may prove to be a serious challenge. It has been reported that the Saudi-led coalition had previously targeted the country's main port of Hodeidah, obstructing attempts to import much needed food, medical and fuel supplies.
