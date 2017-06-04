© AFP



Geert Cappelaere, the Middle East director of UNICEF, told the Associated Press in an interview published on June 3 that there have beenAuthorities in the capital Sanaa on May 14 declared a state of emergency and called for international help.which has been involved in a three-year civil war. Cappelaere warned that, unless urgent aid reaches the country soon,"It is sad today, but we hope the cholera outbreak will be the turning point in turning people's attention to Yemen," he said.Yemen is one of the worst places in the world to be a child," he said.Sanaa is controlled by the armed Houthi movement, which is aligned with Iran and fighting a Saudi-led coalition. More than 10,000 people have been killed and millions displaced in the civil war, which has also destroyed much of the country's infrastructure.