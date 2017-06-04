Secret History
June 6, 1939: St. Louis refugee ship forced to return to Europe after being refused safe haven in Cuba, US
Trevor Hammond
Newspapers.com
Thu, 01 Jun 2017 00:00 UTC
passengers primarily German-Jewish refugees) were refused entry by Cuba; over 200 of these refugees would later die in the Holocaust.
The St. Louis departed Germany for Cuba on May 13. The majority of the 937 passengers were German Jews fleeing the increasing discrimination and violence against Jews under Hitler, and many planned to stay in Cuba only until they received U.S. visas. However, unbeknownst to most of the passengers, a week before the ship sailed, the Cuban government invalidated one of the types of travel documents held by the refugees.
When the ship arrived in Cuba on May 27, fewer than 30 passengers—those who had the proper papers—were allowed to disembark. Despite days of negotiations, the Cuban government could not be persuaded to allow the refugees to enter. Leaving Cuban waters on June 2, the ship sailed near the Florida coast. Passengers petitioned President Roosevelt for refuge but received no answer. The St. Louis was finally forced to return to Europe on June 6.
letter to the editor, featured in Iowa's Des Moines Register on June 11, was passionate in its support of the refugees: "As a human being, as a Christian, and as an American, I object to the treatment of 900 Jews aboard the ship 'St. Louis.' Surely [...] we could shelter these tortured people until some permanent settlement could be made."
In sharp contrast, another letter to the editor, this time from the De Kalb, Illinois, Daily Chronicle on June 20, took an isolationist stance regarding people fleeing Europe: "Until we [the United States] prove that we can handle our own political affairs intelligently, the proper thing for us to do is stay in our own back yard, lock the gate, and take care of our own troubles, which are plenty. Let Europe take care of their own destitute."
Upon returning to Europe, the St. Louis was allowed to dock in Antwerp, Belgium, on June 17. The United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Netherlands agreed to divide the passengers among them, but safety for many of the refugees was short lived. Except for the refugees accepted by the United Kingdom, many of the former passengers were subject to Germany's destructive sweep across Europe during World War II; 254 of the St. Louis's refugees would die during the Holocaust.
Comment: If Newspapers.com and the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum are unable to apply this lesson in history to the plight of other groups today - and connect what we're seeing now to the events of the past - then calling attention to stories like these will only have the further effect of politicizing people's worldviews in the most limiting and subjective ways. 'Never again' should mean never again for everyone. Not just Jewish people.
