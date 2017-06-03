© ASCO

A sinkhole opened in Newberry along Newberry Road just west of Northwest 266th Street, worsened by a burst water line.Alachua County sheriff's deputies responded and were guiding morning commuters slowly through the area.Newberry City Manager Mike New said the 3 inches of rain the city got Tuesday could have washed out soil supporting a waterline that subsequently sagged and ruptured, washing out even more soil and deepening the hole.When deputies were called about 6:20 a.m. Wednesday, the sinkhole was about 30 feet wide and 30 feet deep near the roadway. Eventually, a portion of the road collapsed after the soil supporting it caved in.When the water line is repaired, the sinkhole can be filled in and repairs made, a deputy at the scene said.New said replacing the water line could cost $4,000.City of Newberry water customers west of 260th Street were placed on a precautionary boil water notice, the city said on Twitter.