Salman Abedi shopped alone for most of the components used to build the suicide bomb he detonated in Manchester Arena last week, killing 22 and injuring dozens more.According to police, Abedi, 22, acted alone in the run up to theattack on the concert venue.After the attack, police immediately sought to determine whether Libyan-born Abedi was part of a wider terroristAmid concerns that Abedi did not operate alone but as part of a wider terrorist cell that was still at large, the national terrorism threat was raised from 'severe' to 'critical', the highest level possible, implying that an attack is imminent.However, after a seven-day investigation involving 1,000 officers and hundreds of witnesses,according to head of the North West counter-terrorism unit Ross Jackson, and the terrorism threat was brought back down to 'severe'.said Detective Chief Superintendent Jackson, according to the Guardian.Abedi is thought to have visited Libya, his home country, before returning to the UK on May 18, four days before the attack.Jackson said.Up to 16 people were arrested in connection with the attack, 11 of which, mostly in their late teens and early twenties, are still in police custody. Three were released without charge on Tuesday.the newspaper reported Jackson saying.Jackson stressed it isthat police can guarantee Abedi, whose elder brother in Manchester was also arrested following the attack, was not part of a wider network.CCTV images capture Abedi wandering along Wilmslow Road with a blue suitcase. Police are nowto figure out why he kept returning to the street, known as the Curry Mile because of its abundance of South-Asian cuisine, and what he was dragging behind him.