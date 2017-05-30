© Wikimedia Commons
NASA will begin testing a new system on Tuesday that entails the release of artificial clouds, along with a sounding rocket launch. The luminescent clouds will be released into the environment above the Mid-Atlantic coast in hopes of learning more about the ionosphere.

The test is scheduled to begin at 4:25 a.m. and last until 4:42 a.m. A sounding rocket will be launched from the Wallops Flight Facility on Virginia's eastern shore.

During the test, NASA will fly a sounding rocket, while simultaneously deploying 10 canisters within 6 to 12 miles of the rocket's location.

A red and blue-green vapor will be released from the canisters, forming artificial clouds. The scientists will be able to track the particle motions from the ground.