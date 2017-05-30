Society's Child
A happy police story, for once: Cop responds to noise complaint by shredding it on the drums with local band
Matt Agorist
The Free Thought Project
Tue, 30 May 2017 19:16 UTC
The Free Thought Project
Tue, 30 May 2017 19:16 UTC
While the population is much larger in America versus Canada, the rate at which police kill in the United States is still far greater.
A recent video out of the Lumberjack country shows a potential reason why Canadian cops kill fewer people than their American counterparts — they are nice.
The teen band, Vinyl Ambush, was playing a private show last week when someone called the police to report them for being too loud at 6:30 pm.
"They're like you're here to shut us down, and I'm like don't worry about it, we just gotta turn it down a little bit more," Constable Joel Clark, the responding officer told CityNews.
After the initial visit by police, the teens were told to simply turn down the music a bit and they can keep playing, so long as they wrapped it up by 9:30 pm. This resolution made the complaining neighbor, the band and the fans all satisfied.
So, when police showed back up before 9:30, the kids naturally became quite worried.
"I dropped my guitar, put it down and moved away," the band's guitarist Pedro Alvarado tells CityNews. "I thought he was going to give us a ticket or something for being loud, but then he said 'rock on.'"
He didn't give the band a ticket — instead, the officer got behind the drum kit and started jamming right along with them.
"We just played some of our own songs, and he said 'okay I'm going to sit down and play,'" said drummer Jack Laing. "I gave him the drumsticks, and said 'here you go.'"
The cop sat in like he'd been in the band for months. He played along during one of the band's original songs, 'Curiosity', and the band said they were shocked.
"He played perfectly all the way through," said lead singer Belle Matthews. "It was amazing, I was astounded."
"I'll probably remember this for the rest of my life," bassist Corwin Bjelic explains.
At the end of the jam session, the officer explained to the band that he too used to be in a band and toured around the country before joining the police department.
"It's tough work, don't expect to make money," the officer could be heard telling the group. "Play for free, get exposure, and then you can make demands." He then said that giving up music was "the biggest regret that I have in my life."
And, just like that, a situation was resolved without incident and all parties were satisfied. Imagine that.
To contrast the police response in the instance above, consider the following story from the United States.
When officers responded to a noise complaint in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, a peaceful resolution was the last thing they sought out. This situation was also caught on video, however, it unfolded in a far different manner.
As the video starts out, an officer is seen attempting to yank a student from his apartment. The other students answer in protest, telling the officer that he is illegally entering their apartment.
After the officer initiated an assault on the student, he then claims that student is "under arrest for harassment for grabbing my arm."
The officer then pulls out his asp and begins jabbing it into the student's chest. It is at this point that backup arrives and the scene turns even more chaotic.
Below is a video showing how American cops respond to a noise complaint.
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
A happy police story, for once: Cop responds to noise complaint by shredding it on the drums with local bandAccording to The Reported, an unofficial, civilian-led project working to record comprehensive information on police-involved deaths in Canada, a total of 41 people died during their interactions...