Russia at times feeds false information into communication streams it suspects are monitored as a way of sowing misinformation and confusion among U.S. analysts. But officials said that it's unclear what Kislyak would have had to gain by falsely characterizing his contacts with Kushner to Moscow, particularly at a time when the Kremlin still saw the prospect of dramatically improved relations with Trump.

So The Washington Post broke the story that Jared Kushner allegedly wanted to do something which is neither unprecedented nor necessarily illegal. (Build a backchannel to the Russians.) Big deal. The more interesting part is how the paper says it learned this.WaPo claims it learned this because its sources were briefed on the contents of "intercepts of Russian communications". Supposedly the Russian Ambassador in the US told Moscow of Kushner's proposal and the message was intercepted and decoded by US intelligence. (WaPo only says it was intercepted but surely a message like that is also encrypted.)The Washington Post itself explains that if this is true the Russians would not have been aware the US is able to do that:Well WaPo just made sure that is no longer the case.In other words, for the sake of causing some minor embarrassment to the President the Washington Post struck a major blow against US intelligence. They can no longer listen in on the Russians.It's certainly a bigger favor to the Russians than either Trump or Kushner have ever done, so who is really the Russian agent here? Were conservatives right about the Pravda on the Potomac all along?